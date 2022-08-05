T-Storms, heavy rain likely this weekend

Heavy rain is possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this weekend. Multiple rounds of slow-moving thunderstorms from late this evening, through Saturday, Saturday night and into Sunday will have the potential to produce a total of 2 or more inches of rain, with some locations receiving up to 3 inches or more. While there could be one or two strong to severe storms, the overall severe threat is low.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny, hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Warm temperatures in combination with a dew point in the upper 60s will push the heat index into the mid to upper 90s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms moving into far western Minnesota late this evening. Storms will spread east by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. High temps will likely be in the mid 80s, but timing and location of showers and thunderstorms could impact temperatures a bit. Scattered thunderstorms will continue, becoming more numerous, Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Rainfall amounts will depend on where individual thunderstorms develop. Generally speaking, an inch or more of rain is likely across most of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this weekend. Storms will be slow moving, which will increase the potential for locally heavier rainfall amounts of 2, even 3 inches or more. The overall severe weather threat this weekend is low; however, one or two storms could be strong to severe, with large hail and/or damaging straight line wind gusts being the main threat. The KEYC weather team will be monitoring the weather closely throughout the weekend. Stay with us for updates as weather develops.

Long range models continue to suggest that next week will be dry with slightly warmer than average temps in the mid 80s. So, any rain we get this weekend may be it for at least another week or more.

