YWCA Mankato to host back-to-school bash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The YWCA of Mankato plans to host a back-to-school bash.

The event is open to all kids who attend school in the greater Mankato area.

It’s inclusive to all families and will feature games, crafts, a photo booth and other activities.

YWCA Mankato is providing school supplies for families that need them the most.

”A lot of barriers that they face because of their immigrant and refugee status,” said Kristina Spidahl, manager of the New American Families Program at YWCA Mankato. “So I think to take that off of their plate will be a huge relief. It would be for any parent.”

The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Sibley Park Shelter #2 from 4:40-6:30 p.m.

”Kristina works with a high population of refugee and immigrant families so that was a barrier for them,” said Lydia Jagodzinski, youth programming coordinator at YWCA Mankato. “We just know we have youth programming families too, that need these school supplies, and they might not have access to them. It’s a fun and supportive event where the kids get to have fun too and get their school supplies.”

If you want to donate to this event, the YWCA has an Amazon Storefront linked on its website. Community members can also drop off donations at their office at 127 S 2nd St, Suite 200 in Mankato.

