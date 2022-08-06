Your Photos
Mankato Ribfest closes Saturday due to stormy weather

(FILE PHOTO) Mankato's Ribfest closed Saturday, August 6, 2022 due to the stormy weather.
(FILE PHOTO) Mankato's Ribfest closed Saturday, August 6, 2022 due to the stormy weather.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday’s stormy weather caused the closure of Mankato’s Ribfest.

The Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center posting on social media that Ribfest would close for the day at 4:00 Saturday due to the worsening weather conditions.

The events center says refunds for tickets bought in advance can be made at the point of purchase.

Weather depending, the gates will reopen Sunday, August 7, 2022, at noon. If there are any changes to Sunday’s schedule, they will update their website and social media pages.

