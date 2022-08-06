Mankato Ribfest closes Saturday due to stormy weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday’s stormy weather caused the closure of Mankato’s Ribfest.

The Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center posting on social media that Ribfest would close for the day at 4:00 Saturday due to the worsening weather conditions.

The events center says refunds for tickets bought in advance can be made at the point of purchase.

Weather depending, the gates will reopen Sunday, August 7, 2022, at noon. If there are any changes to Sunday’s schedule, they will update their website and social media pages.

