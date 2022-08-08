Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Alive After 5 kicks off in Mankato

This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.

The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato.

Attendees will be able to enjoy live music along with local vendors and food and beverages; they can also bring a lawn chair or blanket to the event, which is free to the public.

A look at the musical line-up for Alive After 5 is available at the City Center Mankato’s website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for input on the Highway 4 construction...
Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project
FILE - The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded...
DNR wants public input on state wolf population
Voters should be aware that they're choosing who will be on the November ballot, as well as who...
Things to know for elections tomorrow...
At 7 a.m., a portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine St....
Mankato road, trail to close Monday morning