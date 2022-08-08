Alive After 5 kicks off in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.

The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato.

Attendees will be able to enjoy live music along with local vendors and food and beverages; they can also bring a lawn chair or blanket to the event, which is free to the public.

A look at the musical line-up for Alive After 5 is available at the City Center Mankato’s website.

