Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Body recovered from St. Croix River

Officials are investigating a case involving a body recovered in the St. Croix River near...
Officials are investigating a case involving a body recovered in the St. Croix River near Stillwater Township Monday afternoon.(MGN)
By Connor O'Neal
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, Minn. (KARE 11) - Officials are investigating a case involving a body recovered in the St. Croix River near Stillwater Township Monday afternoon.

The body was located around 1 p.m., one mile south from where an unoccupied boat was discovered, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an abandoned fishing boat along the Minnesota shoreline. Authorities say, through registration records, they were able to confirm the boat had been registered under the name of a 43-year-old male from White Bear Lake.

A truck belonging to the boat’s owner was also found -- in the Boom Site parking lot -- close to where deputies located the fishing boat.

The man’s family confirmed with deputies that he had never returned from fishing Sunday night. The family also said the man frequently fished the stretch of river where the body was found.

The sheriff’s office statement said, “the male was not wearing a life jacket when his body was recovered.”

More information will be released following an autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing and this story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Original article: Authorities find body in St. Croix River | kare11.com

Copyright 2022 KARE 11. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Mall of America
3 charged with aiding an offender in MOA shooting; suspects still at large
FILE - Five bicyclists who were injured when they were hit by a car Friday near Mapleton have...
Cyclists released from hospital after being hit by vehicle near Mapleton
Primary Elections
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 Primary Election
Special Election
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Election