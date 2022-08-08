Bulldogs begin journey to defend NSIC Title

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - We are officially into football season in the Northland, with day one of UMD camp beginning today at Malosky Stadium.

Couldn’t ask for a better day to start Day 1 with @UMD_Football.



3 weeks away from Week 1. LFG. pic.twitter.com/ORRr9gjXQO — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) August 8, 2022

After yet another NSIC Championship last season, the Bulldogs are once again being talked about as one of the top teams in the conference. However, in the latest preseason poll, the Dogs are ranked third in the conference behind Augustana and Bemidji State, with zero first-place votes. But that preseason poll doesn’t hold much weight in the locker room. It’s all about the postseason and taking one game at a time.

“The preseason poll is the preseason poll,” says head coach Curt Wiese.

“We aspire to be in a different spot than third at the end of the regular season but also understand it’s going to take one game at a time to get there and that’s where we are at right now,” he adds.

As for wide receiver Armani Carmickle, after a monster season last year, Carmickle is excited to get back on the field and build upon a successful junior campaign.

“I like pressure, you know pressure makes diamonds. I love the pressure and I come in more confident knowing that I’m that guy and I’m going to show I’m that guy on the field. I talk my stuff on the field yeah I like to talk a little bit but yeah, I have an alter ego on the field as well,” says Carmickle.

The Bulldogs open up the season Thursday, September 1st, at home, against Southwest Minnesota State.

