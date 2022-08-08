Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Bulldogs begin journey to defend NSIC Title

Bulldogs football
Bulldogs football(KBJR)
By Kevin Moore
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - We are officially into football season in the Northland, with day one of UMD camp beginning today at Malosky Stadium.

After yet another NSIC Championship last season, the Bulldogs are once again being talked about as one of the top teams in the conference. However, in the latest preseason poll, the Dogs are ranked third in the conference behind Augustana and Bemidji State, with zero first-place votes. But that preseason poll doesn’t hold much weight in the locker room. It’s all about the postseason and taking one game at a time.

“The preseason poll is the preseason poll,” says head coach Curt Wiese.

“We aspire to be in a different spot than third at the end of the regular season but also understand it’s going to take one game at a time to get there and that’s where we are at right now,” he adds.

As for wide receiver Armani Carmickle, after a monster season last year, Carmickle is excited to get back on the field and build upon a successful junior campaign.

“I like pressure, you know pressure makes diamonds. I love the pressure and I come in more confident knowing that I’m that guy and I’m going to show I’m that guy on the field. I talk my stuff on the field yeah I like to talk a little bit but yeah, I have an alter ego on the field as well,” says Carmickle.

The Bulldogs open up the season Thursday, September 1st, at home, against Southwest Minnesota State.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Brewers win 13-0.
Jordan overwhelms Morristown in Region 6C
FILE - Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) drops into coverage against the...
LB Anthony Barr, Cowboys agree to 1-year deal
SF Little League team is excited to have extended season starting with Regionals in Indiana
SF Little League team is excited to have extended season
Officials break ground on Caswell Park renovations