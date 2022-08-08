Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Couple arrested for recording videos sexually abusing their adopted children, police say

Detectives said Zachary Zulock and William Zulock face pending charges of aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children. (Source: WGCL)
By Miles Montgomery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A couple in Georgia were arrested after detectives say they produced homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one adoptive child who lived in their home.

Detectives told WGCL that Zachary Zulock and William Zulock face pending charges of aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation began when officials executed a search warrant at the home in Oxford on July 27 after receiving a tip about someone who “may have been downloading child sexual abuse material.”

Detectives said they collected evidence confirming the Zulocks, two adoptive fathers of a sibling pair living at the home, engaged in sexually abusive acts and recorded videos.

The children are now in custody and safe. The Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services is working on finding emergency protective placement of the two young children.

Officials did not provide further details. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Travis McMichael, man who shot Ahmaud Arbery, gets life sentence for hate crime
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (FILE)
Walz: Madison Lake, Mankato area to host 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener
President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his...
Biden joins governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky