Cyclists released from hospital after being hit by vehicle near Mapleton

FILE - Five bicyclists who were injured when they were hit by a car Friday near Mapleton have...
FILE - Five bicyclists who were injured when they were hit by a car Friday near Mapleton have all been released from the hospital.(KEYC News Now)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Five bicyclists who were injured when they were hit by a car Friday near Mapleton have all been released from the hospital.

Authorities say all five are expected to recover.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Jenna Phuong-Thao Luong was driving south on County Road 7 and hit a group of eight bicycle riders who were also going south on County Road 7.

Five of the riders were hit by the vehicle and had injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The riders were identified Monday as:

  • 13-year-old Nora Caven of rural Mankato – serious injury
  • 16-year-old Martha Price of rural Mapleton – serious injury
  • 16-year-old Briyanna Burkhardt of Mapleton – minor injury
  • 12-year-old Dahlia Schneider of rural Good Thunder – minor injury
  • 52-year-old Jason Klein of Mapleton – minor injury

The group of cyclists was an informal gathering of students from the Maple River cross country team.

The incident remains under investigation.

