Drier and Less Humid Week Ahead

Sunshine returns with comfortable temperatures
By Mace Michaels
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After some well needed rainfall this weekend, the wet weather will come to an end with a return to sunshine to start the work week. The humidity will fall as well and several days of comfortable temperatures are expected.

For tonight, we will see a few showers and thunderstorms this evening and into the early overnight as a low pressure center and cold front to our south gradually moves away from the area. The sky will start to clear on Monday as high pressure moves into the area. Pleasant temperatures are in the forecast for Monday, with highs in the middle 70s.

Temperatures will return to the 80s for highs on Tuesday and Wednesday on the back side of the high. A very weak and dry cold front will move through Wednesday night, dropping temperatures back into the 70s to around 80 for Thursday. Another weak system will approach the area Saturday, bringing our only chance for rain this week.

