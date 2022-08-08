A dry, comfortable week ahead

After a weekend of rain across much of our region, the week ahead will be clear and comfortable. High temps will generally be in the upper 70s to low 80s throughout the week with the exception of Wednesday which will be slightly warmer with highs climbing into the mid 80s. Our next chance of rain is just a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be clear with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs and the low 80s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs climbing into the mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs only reaching the upper 70s. Our next chance of rain will come with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday and again late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Overall, the upcoming weekend is looking quite pleasant. Other than a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm, it will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.