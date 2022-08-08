Your Photos
GoFundMe setup for Coralville man that drowned while rescuing a child

Wegayewu Faris, 42, of Coralville.
Wegayewu Faris, 42, of Coralville.(Courtesy: Iowa City Community School District)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the Coralville man that drowned after jumping in the Iowa River in rural Johnson County to rescue a child over the weekend.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said it happened near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast, just east of Highway 218, when Wegayewu Faris, 42, jumped in to save an 8-year-old child that went into the river and began to struggle.

Faris, who was a custodian at City High School in Iowa City, managed to save the child with the help of a kayaker. However, Faris went underwater. Search crews found his body about an hour later.

People performed CPR on the child, who was taken to the hospital. Authorities say Faris and the child are not related and were visiting the park with separate families.

In a tweet, the principal of City High School called Faris “A kind, amazing person. He drowned saving the life of a young child. A hero.”

According to the GoFundMe for Faris, his family said it hopes to bring him home to Ethiopia. He leaves behind his wife and three children.

A Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after jumping in to save an 8-year-old child on Friday evening.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

