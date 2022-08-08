Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man arrested after robbery at Mason City store

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – Mason City Police Department (MCPD) responded to a robbery at a store in Mason City Sunday.

According to MCPD, it received a report of a robbery from an employee at the ‘Yes Way’ store located at 1303 4th St. SW.

The employee was able to give a description of the person and a direction of travel. The employee was not injured in the incident.

Officers arrested Pierre Dunson, 39, near the scene of the robbery.

Dunson was charged with first-degree robbery. First-degree robbery is a class B felony and is punishable up to 25 years in prison.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Primary Elections
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 Primary Election
Special Election
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Election
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (FILE)
Walz: Madison Lake, Mankato area to host 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener
A proposal by three Becker, MN, school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the...
MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’
Gov. Tim Walz announced the location of the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener.
Walz: Madison Lake, Mankato area to host 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener