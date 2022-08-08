Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man arrested for third time in single week after hitting woman in face with bat

Nicholas Mainville was arrested three times in one week, according to police.
Nicholas Mainville was arrested three times in one week, according to police.(Kansas Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A man who was arrested for nonviolent crimes twice last week was later arrested Thursday morning after he hit a woman in the face with a baseball bat, according to WIBW.

The Riley County Police Department says around 2:30 a.m. officers were called for reports of an aggravated battery around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 4.

When officials arrived at the scene, they said a 42-year-old woman reported that a man, later identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Mainville, allegedly hit her in the face with a baseball bat.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in Manhattan, Kansas for treatment of her injuries.

Mainville was arrested and booked for aggravated battery.

Mainville was previously arrested Tuesday with a female co-conspirator for the theft of military uniforms and other items from the bed of a woman’s truck. RCPD said he bonded out for this crime around 7:30 p.m. that day.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, RCPD said Mainville was arrested for the second time that week for distribution of opiates, criminal carry of weapons and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. He again bonded out of jail around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, just over 2 hours before the third crime took place.

RCPD noted that Mainville remains confined to the Riley Co. Jail in lieu of bond this time.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

(Source: KEYC Photo/Sofia Martinez)
Voters in Le Sueur-Henderson School District face bond referendum
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
Voters in Le Sueur-Henderson School District face bond referendum
FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by the Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death