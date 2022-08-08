Your Photos
Mankato road, trail to close Monday morning

By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There will be some road closures for motorists to look out for, this morning.

At 7 a.m., a portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine St. will be temporarily closed for exploratory excavation.

It’s part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization project outlined in the City’s Community Investment Plan.

The trail is expected to reopen later in the day, weather permitting.

At 7:30 a.m., a portion of Homestead Rd. between Monks Ave. and Heron Dr. will be closed to repair a storm mainline.

Home and business access will be available.

This road is also expected to reopen at some point, later today.

