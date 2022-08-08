Your Photos
MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’

A proposal by three Becker, MN, school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the...
A proposal by three Becker, MN, school board members prohibits "political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts," in the district's schools. (Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Ryan Sjoberg)(KEYC News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion.

The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the district’s schools.

Those against such a policy say the district is trying to stifle free speech, suppress LGBTQ students and advocates and prohibit the accurate teaching of history and other subjects.

It’s the latest instance of polarizing issues that have surfaced in school districts elsewhere; including classroom pride flags, teaching critical race theory and supporting marginalized students.

