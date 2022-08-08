Open house to be held for Hwy 4 construction project
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for input on the Highway 4 construction project from Sherburn to St. James.
Construction is expected to start in 2024 on the project -- which includes roadway, bridge and drainage improvements, along with resurfacing a 25-mile stretch.
Two in-person open houses will take place -- one in Trimont on Wed. from 4-6 p.m. at Triumph Hall.
A second open house takes place Thurs. from 4-6 p.m. at the Sherburn Theatre.
Those unable to attend the open house can visit the Hwy 4 Sherburn to St. James Project website for more information.
