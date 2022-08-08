Pleasant week ahead with minor rain chances

A pleasant week is expected across the area with temperatures hovering in the 70s and 80s with minor rain chances returning to the area by the end of this week.

Today may start off on the cloudier side as clouds linger in the area following this weekend’s active weather, but sunshine will make a return to the area by the late morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain on the pleasant side due to the cold front that moved through over the weekend, hovering in the mid-70s by this afternoon with light winds and little to no humidity. Tonight will remain clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by tomorrow morning.

Tuesday will remain clear, quiet, and sunny with temperatures rising into the low-80s by the afternoon hours with a hint of humidity as dew points will hover in the low to mid-60s. Tuesday night will remain clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will continue to be quiet and sunny but slightly warmer and more humid as temperatures rise into the mid-80s and dew points rise into the upper-60s and low-70s by the afternoon hours. Skies and conditions will remain clear and quiet Wednesday night into Thursday as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Thursday morning.

By Thursday conditions will start to slightly change. We will still see sunshine but with partly cloudy skies instead of mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s and little to no humidity expected throughout the afternoon hours. Thursday night will gradually become mostly cloudy with some minor shower and thunderstorm chances possible overnight into Friday morning.

Friday we will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy skies with minor scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will remain comfortable in the mid to upper-70s by the afternoon hours. The scattered showers and thunderstorms will be on and off, and not consistent throughout the entire day, meaning there will be periods of dry conditions in between the scattered showers and thunderstorms. The minor scattered chances will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will continue to teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday as temperatures hover in the upper-70s and low-80s.

By next Monday, partly cloudy skies will linger in the area through the start of the week as temperatures hover in the upper-70s and low-80s. Rain chances will diminish by Sunday night, with dry conditions in the forecast for the start of next week despite the minor cloudiness.

