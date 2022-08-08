Things to know for elections tomorrow...

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Voters will head to the polls tomorrow for the special general and primary elections.

However, there are some things voters will want to know before they head out to fill their ballots.

It’s important to know this serves as several elections in one.

Voters should be aware that they’re choosing who will be on the November ballot, as well as who will fill the seat of the late Jim Hagedorn for the rest of the year.

For example, voters in Mankato will have the partisan primary ballot on the front, the special election on the back, and in Mankato they’ll also be narrowing down the pool of candidates for city mayor.

Also, different counties and districts can have slightly different ballots.

This will also be the first election under the new districting guidelines, so voters should look out for any changes to their ballots or polling places.

