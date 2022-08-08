Walz: Madison Lake, Mankato area to host 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz announced the location of the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener.

In a press conference Monday, Walz said next year’s event will be held in Madison Lake and the Mankato area.

Walz was joined by DNR and Explore Minnesota officials in Madison Lake to deliver the details.

The 75th annual fishing opener will take place May 12-13.

