3 arrested in connection to Mall of America lockdown; Suspected shooter still at large
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Police have identified a fugitive accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America last week before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices.
Bloomington police say 21-year-old Shamar Alon Lark, of Minneapolis, fired three rounds in front of a Nike store following a fight involving a half-dozen people.
The shooting sent some shoppers running for cover and led officials to lock down the mall. Lark and another man accused in the shooting, 23-year-old Rashad Jamal May, are being sought on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Three people accused of helping the two men escape the mall in a hotel shuttle were charged Monday with aiding an offender. KSTP-TV identifid the suspects as Denesh Raghubir, Selena Raghubir and Delyanie Arnold.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.