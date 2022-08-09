Your Photos
3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting

Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.

Officers responded to a report that a man was shot and a woman was being held hostage Monday night in Edgewater, which is near Daytona Beach.

The other people at the meeting were able escape the offices of Be The Bridge, a nonprofit organization that helps the homeless and others get a fresh start in life. Edgewater police said in a Facebook post that investigators believe it appeared to involve a domestic dispute.

Officers sought to make contact with the suspect to negotiate before a SWAT team breached the building and found the gunman and the two others dead inside, the post said. No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

