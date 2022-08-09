Humidity to slowly return as minor rain chances return Thursday

Pleasant temperatures and sunshine will continue as humidity slowly rises over the next day or two ahead of minor rain chances by the end of this week and weekend.

Today will start off quiet despite some foggy conditions around the area. Skies will remain clear and sunny through the day as temperatures rise into the low-80s by the afternoon hours. Humidity will slowly start returning by today as dew points rise into the low to mid-60s by this afternoon. This means we will have a hint of humidity, it may feel slightly sticky outside but not oppressive or unbearable. Tonight will remain clear and comfortable as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be the warmest and most humid day of the week as temperatures rise into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours. Dew points will also rise into the upper-60s and low-70s, which means it’s going to be humid and feel pretty sticky outside. Skies will remain sunny throughout the day with clear skies continuing overnight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday we will start to notice some minor changes in the area starting with partly cloudy skies vs. mostly sunny skies. Isolated showers and/or thunderstorms are also possible throughout the afternoon on Thursday as well as the overnight hours into Friday morning. Despite the isolated rain chances, the day will not be a wash in the sense that we will still have pockets of sunshine as well as periods of dry conditions (periods throughout the day without rain coming down). Temperatures on Thursday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper-70s and dew points hanging out in the 60s, making it feel slightly sticky outside. Temperatures will dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday we are expecting a little more cloud coverage across the area as temperatures hover in the mid to upper-70s through the afternoon hours. We are also looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the upper-60s by Saturday morning as skies remain cloudy.

Saturday will remain on the cloudier side as temperatures hover in the mid-80s with dew points in the upper-60s and low-70s. This means that Saturday will be similar to Wednesday of this week with humidity in the area making it feel rather sticky outside. Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are also possible throughout Saturday. Temperatures will dip into the mid-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will continue with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible, but mainly in the late night and overnight hours. Temperatures through the afternoon hours will hover in the low-80s as dew points remain in the upper-60s and low-70s. Humidity will continue into the start of next week. Temperatures will dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning as skies remain partly cloudy overnight.

Next week will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny skies with some scattered showers possible on Tuesday and isolated rain chances possible on Wednesday. Temperatures through next week will continue to hover in the mid to upper-70s and low-80s, which is considered slightly above average to near average for the area for this time of the year.

