Jeff Ettinger canceling Get Out the Vote Rally, citing COVID diagnosis

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) - Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger has announced that he is canceling his Get Out the Vote Rally scheduled for Tuesday evening.

The Ettinger campaign says the decision to cancel was related to him recently being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The [Ettinger] campaign is following CDC guidelines, but out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel this evening’s event. We are disappointed but proud to be prioritizing health and safety.

Today is election day! No question, there's a lot at stake: rising costs, women's reproductive freedoms, our democracy, our planet. Jeff will bring real solutions for those issues back to Southern Minnesota. Now more than ever, it's so important that you vote! Polls are open from 7am-8pm, and you can find your polling location at pollfinder.sos.mn.us. Today is both a special election and a primary election, so remember to flip your ballot and vote on both sides. Thank you for your support! Posted by Ettinger for Congress on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

