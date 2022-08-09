Madison Lake, Mankato area to host 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - With summer still in full swing, there is still plenty of time to enjoy summer outdoor activities.

But planning for next summer has already begun, as Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday the location of the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener.

“I feel really strongly about this, and it’s not a cliché for me. The strength of this state is our incredible diversity, but I always talk about One Minnesota a lot,” Walz said.

Walz says that the purpose of the program is to encourage anglers to explore different parts of Minnesota, and next year’s emphasis will be right here in southern Minnesota.

“The 2023 [and] the 75th anniversary of the Governor’s Fishing Opener, is going to be in the Mankato-Madison Lake Area,” Walz announced Monday.

The Walz Administration is partnering with Greater Mankato Growth and Visit Mankato in hopes that the move will drive more anglers toward the lesser-known lakes in the area.

Gwen and I raised our family in Mankato, and I can personally attest to all the excellent fishing opportunities on the many lakes and rivers in the area. pic.twitter.com/qILTAX0UBN — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 8, 2022

“As you talk about the economic piece of it, we’ve got a lot of great restaurants, if you’re camping, if you’re staying in a hotel, all of these things that you can experience right here in our region, and I think that we oftentimes fly under the radar a little bit, so this is really exciting to welcome everyone,” explained Jessica Beyer, president and CEO at Greater Mankato Growth.

Local anglers believe that southern Minnesota is often overlooked for fishing, and they’re excited to show what the area has to offer.

“As an alternative to going up north and not dealing with the traffic and the crowds, you know, this area is just a great area to come and visit,” said Nathan Greene, owner of Corner Bait & Tackle in Madison Lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources estimates that there are over 150 lakes within a 30-mile radius of Mankato, giving anglers plenty of options for some fishing.

The 75th annual fishing opener is set to take place May 12-13.

