Mankato City Council adopts land acknowledgement resolution

The Mankato City Council approved a resolution Monday adopting the Mankato Land Acknowledgment and Mankato Acknowledgment Guide.
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council approved a resolution Monday adopting the Mankato Land Acknowledgment and Mankato Acknowledgment Guide.

The acknowledgment serves as a starting point for recognizing and supporting indigenous communities. The acknowledgment was approved.

“I feel like I need to celebrate, it feels great. It feels awesome to be invited to the table to have this land acknowledgment get passed to do the work with the city,” Megan Schnitker said.

The past can never be changed, but Mankato is now just one of a few cities in Minnesota to have a land acknowledgment, furthering the reconciliation with the indigenous people.

“It is another commitment to the work that so many of us are invested in here in the Mankato community to make our indigenous community more welcoming to those who have not been welcomed here in the past,” Megan Heutmaker said.

Over the last 40 years, Mankato has made strides to work with the Dakota peoples, and other community members. Reconciliation efforts include creating partnerships, building Reconciliation Park, adopting Indigenous Peoples Day, the annual Wacipi Pow Wow in Land of Memories Park, and more.

“To have my daughter so proud of the work that I have done not just for her but for all indigenous youth. That is really what it is about, empowering indigenous youth to continue the work,” Schnitker said.

The passing of the land acknowledgment encourages other community members, businesses and groups are encourages to use the statement.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

