Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Public Safety: Opportunities now available for community safety planning

FILE- Mankato residents now have the opportunity to get involved in community safety planning...
FILE- Mankato residents now have the opportunity to get involved in community safety planning and the city has opened the application window for its Public Safety Advisory Committee.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents now have the opportunity to get involved in community safety planning.

The city has opened the application window for its Public Safety Advisory Committee.

The group meets bi-monthly, or as-needed, contributing to public safety planning, hiring and promotion of a safe and livable community.

Input from the committee is relayed as recommendations to Mankato City Council.

Applicants are encouraged to submit by Aug. 23, however, city staff says applications are accepted at any time.

For more information or to obtain an application, contact City of Mankato Staff.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Myram Tunnicliff, a Palo Alto County RSVP volunteer, shares her Pen Pal program experience.
Palo Alto county RSVP needs more Pen Pal volunteers
Shamar Alon Lark
3 arrested in connection to Mall of America lockdown; Suspected shooter still at large
Sunshine and pleasant temperatures will continue as humidity ramps back up by Wednesday ahead...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-9-22 - clipped version