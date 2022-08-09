Mankato Public Safety: Opportunities now available for community safety planning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents now have the opportunity to get involved in community safety planning.

The city has opened the application window for its Public Safety Advisory Committee.

The group meets bi-monthly, or as-needed, contributing to public safety planning, hiring and promotion of a safe and livable community.

Input from the committee is relayed as recommendations to Mankato City Council.

Applicants are encouraged to submit by Aug. 23, however, city staff says applications are accepted at any time.

For more information or to obtain an application, contact City of Mankato Staff.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.