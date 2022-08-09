Your Photos
Minnesota Senior Games coming to Mankato

The Minnesota Senior Games are coming back to Mankato for the second year in a row.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Senior Games are coming back to Mankato for the second year in a row.

Events range from track and field to pickleball.

The sporting events are located all over the city of Mankato.

The games are expected to bring in 500 participants, which will add revenue back into the local economy.

”I think it really showcases the Mankato community to host events like this, as well as all of the wonderful things that Mankato does have to offer for visitors of all ages,” said Joy Leafblad, sports and special events director at Visit Mankato. “That makes it really exciting for people to come back and participate in the games.”

Registration opens Wednesday, with the games running from Thursday through Sunday.

Visit MNSeniorGames.com or view the 2022 Minnesota Senior Games Activities Booklet for more information.

