Minnesota State football opens up fall camp

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.

We checked in with some of the Mavericks out at the Blakeslee Stadium practice fields.

”All of us are very excited to get back to business and get back to the Maverick way, looking forward to it,” said Kaleb Sleezer, MSU junior running back.

“This feels very similar to our 2016 season where we went 8-3, then we had a bunch of guys grind in the weight room, paying attention hard to coaches and holding each other accountable,” said Chance Bowen, MSU senior defensive lineman.

It’s an electric feel at the Mavericks fall camp as the team comes together, hungry to bounce back from last year.

One of the strengths coming into this season remains the run game. MSU averaged over 200 yards per game in 2021, and the team’s leading rusher, junior Kaleb Sleezer, highlights this group in the backfield, running behind a talented offensive line.

“They do all the work for me, I just run. Great set of guys, the hogs as we call them. I devote all my success to them, I should probably buy them supper more often, I’m super excited to run behind them this year,” said Sleezer.

A strong rushing attack is a staple among some of the most successful Minnesota State football team’s over the years, and after being rated fourth in this year’s NSIC preseason poll, there’s plenty to prove as the Mavs try to return to the top of the NSIC.

“We were close in 2019. We knew what it took then, it takes a lot. With the men we have on this team, we’re ready for it, ready for the challenge,” Sleezer added.

Big challenge for this group in week one against Bemidji State after the Beavers went deeper in the postseason than any other team in the conference.

“It’s going to be a test. We have to go up there, and I think we have something to prove ourselves. I think it’ll be a great game,” said Bowen.

The team’s first game is Sept. 1 against the Beavers.

