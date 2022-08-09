Minnesota Vikings play under the bright lights at training camp

EAGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans.

“It’s really exciting having the fans be able to come out there and watch us go to work. I know they come to game days and support us and all of that, so being able to have them come and see us putting in work, iron sharpening iron, and all that stuff. It’s really exciting for us,” defensive end Danielle Hunter said.

Over the last seven days, Vikings Training Camp quickly turned a corner by chalking up five padded practices.

“These guys know how to practice, they’ve really pushed each other, make each other better, but ultimately making sure we’re leaving the practice field with the same amount of healthy guys when we can that we walked on the field with,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Night practice is the closest fans will be to seeing Minnesota’s new identity, but O’Connell says it won’t be until the regular season the team’s identity is established.

“Purposely, it’s hard to hold the guys to a complete standard of our football philosophies when we may not want to show certain things, formations, personnel groupings, that ultimately will be left for those to imagine, not see on tape,” O’Connell said. “So to watch it come to life absolutely in its purest form, from an Xs and Os standpoint, probably not. But I do think the way we want to play football, how we want to be all about the ball and limit turnovers, how we want to be aggressive, how we want to be in situations.”

The Vikings’ three-game preseason slate begins Sunday against the Raiders, with week one of the regular season just over a month away.

