Minnesota voters find new polling places

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday’s special primary election is the first under the new districting rules, meaning some voters have some new polling places.

Voting districts were redrawn back in February, and affected voters were sent a notice in the mail explaining their new polling place. Some voters simply swapped existing polling places, but some completely new polling places were added.

South Central Service Cooperative is a new polling place this year, and election officials say that they’re enjoying the new digs.

”This place is inviting, it’s new, it’s bigger, there are plenty of places to park and plenty of room for us to set up all of the equipment,” election judge Mary Clare Wyrowski said. “So we have gone from maybe one of the saddest polling places to one of the happiest polling places.”

The new location also allows for curbside voting, giving voters numerous options to cast their ballot.

