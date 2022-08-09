Your Photos
Minnesota Wild Road Tour comes to Mankato

FILE - Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill greets fans and signs autographs during the 2022...
FILE - Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill greets fans and signs autographs during the 2022 Minnesota Wild Road Tour Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Rochester, Minn. (Source: Twitter/MN Wild)(Twitter/MN Wild)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Wild Road Tour is coming to Mankato on Tuesday.

Fans of the team will get the chance to meet defenseman Matt Dumba at the River Hills Mall.

Fans can get an autograph and meet Dumba from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Minnesota Wild Road Tour kicked off Monday in Rochester, and will head to St. Cloud on Wednesday before wrapping up in Duluth on Thursday.

The Minnesota Wild Road Tour is a celebration of hockey and will feature interactive games, music, food and beverages for fans of all ages to enjoy, including an inflatable street hockey rink, an inflatable shooting activation with an electronic hockey net, a video game station featuring EA Sports NHL 22, a digital photo booth and yard games (bag toss, box hockey and giant checkers).

In addition, Minnesota Wild mascot, Nordy, will be in attendance.

