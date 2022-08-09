Primary Day voting underway, narrowing candidate pool in local elections

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday is Primary Day, and for voters in Minnesota’s First Congressional District, it’s several elections all in one.

That includes the Primary Election, which determines who will be on the November ballot, and the Special Election to fill the seat of the late Jim Hagedorn.

Results from the Special Election are expected to be delayed.

“That’s because we’re in this really unusual circumstance where we have a Special Election occurring as part of a Primary Election, and so they can’t report the results on the same side at the same time,” said Blue Earth County Election Administrator Michael Stalberger.

Though results may take longer, Stalberger says they’ll likely still come out Tuesday night.

“Polls close at 8p.m. Our election judges work really hard to make sure that all votes that are cast legally are counted,” Stalberger explained. “We do a bunch of auditing to make sure all the results are reported correctly, and then it comes back to the county. Once that’s complete, we pass it to the state. I would expect them tonight, but just later than when we normally see them.”

Stalberger expects voter turnout to be higher this Primary Day. Typical turnout hovers around 20%, but his staff estimates it’ll be around 50% with so many races happening all at once.

Races appearing on all voters’ ballots include:

- U.S. Representative

- Governor & Lt. Governor

- Secretary of State

- State Auditor

- Attorney General

- State Senator

- State Representative

- Judicial seats

Some voters may see other races on their ballot that are local to their area, including:

- County Officials

- City Officers

- School Board Members

- Township Officers

- Local ballot questions

For voters in Mankato, that includes City Mayor. The candidates are Toby Leonard, John Martin West and Najwa Massad.

For Nicollet County Residents, that includes Sheriff. The candidates are David Lange, Marc Chadderdon and Chad Honetschlager.

For those in Le Sueur/Henderson, that includes a bond referendum.

