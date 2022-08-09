Voters in Le Sueur-Henderson School District face bond referendum

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Voters will be faced with three ballot questions that could determine the future of the Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools.

The first question asks for $39.9 million to build a new elementary school on the same campus as the middle and senior high school.

If approved, Park Elementary School’s 92-year-old building would be demolished.

“The biggest thing for Le Sueur-Henderson is that with the bond, we’re doing something that’s as fiscally responsible as possible: trying to make sure that we stay within the realm of a budget,” Superintendent Jim Wagner said. “Also, at the same time, have something nice for our students in both communities that can really benefit with what we have and with what we could offer, potentially, if we could get it to pass.”

Question one must be approved for questions two and three to have a chance to move forward.

They both include additional funding for school district infrastructure and maintenance.

“This being our second time around in the last six months, and I’m looking at this vote to be kind of a very strong message of what we need to do moving forward. Whether it passes or doesn’t pass, it tells us then which domino has to fall and which direction it goes,” Wagner added.

If the referendum is approved, property taxes will increase to pay off costs starting in 2023, and the debt service tax levies are expected to last for 20 years.

School officials say that upgrading the facilities could bring more families into the district, especially as other schools have made major improvements to their buildings.

“Investing a little bit right now is going to be such a benefit. I don’t want to lose any more families,” said Sarah Becker, a Le Sueur resident who has children in the district. “If people see that Le Sueur didn’t pass a referendum, but another town did, people are going to choose that other school, I feel like. And why not keep families coming back to Le Sueur like we did?”

If the referendum doesn’t pass, then Park Elementary will remain a functioning school.

If it passes, then the new building would open in fall 2024 and the only shared facility between the elementary and high school sections would be the high school auditorium and a few key resources, like the school nurse and administrative team.

