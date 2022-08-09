Voters prepare to vote in Tuesday’s primary election

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s Election Eve here in Minnesota, with candidates making their final pushes before polls open Tuesday morning.

Republican Congressional Candidate Brad Finstad says the biggest issue facing voters is fuel cost and inflation. Gov. Tim Walz says people are heading to the polls with the climate and abortion rights on their minds.

But we want to know what the voters are saying.

If you want to know the effects of inflation and supply chain problems, look no further than the shelves of a grocery store.

Mankato resident Mike Burgess here says he’s feeling the squeeze every time he walks through the automatic doors.

“I live on a fixed income, so it’s a big deal for us. You really bargain shop now instead of just go in and grab something like before.”

In recent months, he’s been a lot more judicious with what he puts in his cart.

“You have to go in and decide what you need, and what you don’t really need. It gets harder and harder.”

But Burgess isn’t sure the answer to his economic problems can be solved on Tuesday’s ballot.

“Our government, all they do is fight amongst themselves. That’s what’s got me on the brink of not even voting because I don’t even know which way to go.”

In Waseca County, things seem to be a little more harmonious.

While Resident Steve Frank and his neighbor have conflicting yard signs for the First Congressional District, they’re making it work.

“Me and my neighbor get along really well, we have no issues whatsoever. We definitely believe in different beliefs and different ideas about how to go forward, but we continue to co-exist”

Here in Minnesota you are able to register, or change your voting information on Election Day and still be able to vote.

Most polling places in the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, but for more information on your specific polling place, you can visit the Secretary of State’s website.

