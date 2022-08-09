Your Photos
Warmer, more humid Wednesday

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
After another pleasant day Tuesday, temperatures and humidity will climb a bit on Wednesday, which will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 80s. A cold front will move across the region late Wednesday, dropping highs back into the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday. Rain chances on the 10-Day Forecast are limited, but we are keeping an eye on the possibility of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the low 50s by daybreak Wednesday. Some patchy fog will once again be possible on Wednesday morning, especially in low lying areas. Fog will burn off by mid morning.

As high pressure moves east of our region, southerly flow on the backside of the high will bring warmer, more humid air on Wednesday. Wednesday will be sunny and a bit muggy with highs in the mid 80s. A cold front will move across the region late Wednesday and Wednesday night, dropping highs back into the upper 70s to low 80s on Thursday and Friday.

We are watching a couple of potential waves of energy that could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, Thursday night and again on Friday. Rainfall amounts are not expected to be significant and the severe weather threat is low.

We will return to more August-like weather for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

