Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Xcel Energy reporting outage impacting some Blue Earth County residents

Xcel Energy is reporting an outage that could impact voters in Mankato, Good Thunder, and Lake...
Xcel Energy is reporting an outage that could impact voters in Mankato, Good Thunder, and Lake Crystal.(KOSA)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy is reporting an outage that could impact voters in Mankato, Good Thunder, and Lake Crystal.

The outage was reportedly due to planned maintenance by crews, and Xcel Energy’s Outage Map says that crews estimate all power to be restored by 8 p.m.

The total number of customers impacted by the outage is estimated to be around 600.

Visit Xcel Energy’s website for more information and updates.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

FILE - Tuesday’s special primary election is the first under the new districting rules, meaning...
Minnesota voters find new polling places
Minnesota voters find new polling places
An election judge shows a group of people how the voting machine will operate and detect errors...
Primary Day voting underway, narrowing candidate pool in local elections
Primary Day voting underway, narrowing candidate pool in local elections