Xcel Energy reporting outage impacting some Blue Earth County residents

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy is reporting an outage that could impact voters in Mankato, Good Thunder, and Lake Crystal.

The outage was reportedly due to planned maintenance by crews, and Xcel Energy’s Outage Map says that crews estimate all power to be restored by 8 p.m.

The total number of customers impacted by the outage is estimated to be around 600.

Visit Xcel Energy’s website for more information and updates.

