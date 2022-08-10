Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Adorable adoption: Puppy finds forever home after officers rescue dog from hot car at casino

The dog who was rescued from a hot car at a Las Vegas casino has found a forever home.
The dog who was rescued from a hot car at a Las Vegas casino has found a forever home.(The Animal Foundation)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The dog who was locked in a car while her owner gambled at a Las Vegas Strip casino has found a new home.

The Animal Foundation shared on Wednesday that the dog named Dutchess has been adopted since the incident and is living with her forever family.

The animal shelter said the officer who helped rescue the puppy back in July also visited her before her new family adopted her.

A Las Vegas officer visits the puppy he helped rescue from a hot car parked at an area casino.
A Las Vegas officer visits the puppy he helped rescue from a hot car parked at an area casino.(The Animal Foundation)

Las Vegas police said they were called to the Bellagio hotel-casino on July 20 regarding a dog locked in a parked car with summer temperatures nearing 115 degrees that afternoon.

Responding officers reported finding the dog locked in a car with its mouth taped shut while the owner was inside gambling. Police said the dog was without food, water and air conditioning while the owner gambled for nearly two hours.

Police say a puppy was found with its mouth taped shut while locked in a hot car at a Las Vegas casino. (Source: KVVU)

According to the Animal Foundation, Dutchess enjoys going for walks, playing with her new toys and spending time with her new dog sibling, Tobey.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
This photo from July 30, 2018, shows the Sesame Place sign at the theme park's location in...
Sesame Place to train employees on diversity and inclusion after lawsuit
FILE PHOTO - Zoey attended Pre-K at Bible Baptist Academy, but the private school refused to...
Kindergartner removed from academy over same-sex parents accepted into new school
The Our Lady of Good Counsel building on the Loyola Catholic Scholl campus in Mankato, Minn.
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt