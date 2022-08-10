Cooler temps, scattered rain chances

Our weather pattern will become slightly more active Thursday, Friday into Saturday. Several relatively weak waves of energy will move across the region from northwest to southeast over the next several days, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This will not be significant, heavy rain. In fact, places that do get one of these scattered thunderstorms will likely end up with one to two tenths of an inch or less. Fortunately, this is not a setup that typically produces severe weather, so our severe threat over the next several days is very low.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Places along and south of I-90 could climb into the upper 80s today. The sky will be clear this evening, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s by daybreak Thursday.

A cold front moving across our region late Wednesday/Wednesday night will leave us with cooler temperatures on Thursday. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few off-and-on scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the upper 70s on Thursday afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night and again on Friday. Other than a scattered shower or thunderstorm, Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Warmer temperatures and humid conditions will return for the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temps in the mid 80s.

