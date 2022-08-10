Your Photos
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato

The Our Lady of Good Counsel building on the Loyola Catholic Scholl campus in Mankato, Minn.
The Our Lady of Good Counsel building on the Loyola Catholic Scholl campus in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato.

In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the permanent closure of the facility with terminations coming in two waves: beginning October 10 and being completed by November 11.

DEED says this mass layoff will impact approximately 104 employees that work in nursing, food service, housekeeping and building and grounds maintenance.

The closure of the facility and movement of the sisters to a facility in Shakopee was announced in March.

