Ettinger concedes to Finstad

Republican candidate Brad Finstad for Minnesota Congressional District 1 Special Election; DFL...
Republican candidate Brad Finstad for Minnesota Congressional District 1 Special Election; DFL candidate Jeff Ettinger for Minnesota Congressional District 1 Special Election.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was a tight vote yesterday in the First District Congressional special election, but Democrat Jeff Ettinger has conceded to Republican Brad Finstad.

Finstad will now serve the remainder of the late Jim Hagedorn’s term.

“The voters of Southern Minnesota have spoken,” said Ettinger. “I want to congratulate Brad Finstad on winning the Special Election last night. Though I had hoped to celebrate different news with you all, there is plenty for which to be hopeful. We won big in our primary, we outperformed pundits and polls, and we have momentum in a new, advantageous district.”

Finstad is expected to be sworn into Congress in the coming days.

Ettinger will face Finstad again in November, as both men won in their party’s primary race yesterday.

