Gas prices continue to fall across southern Minnesota

Gas prices are dropping across the nation.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gas prices are dropping across the nation.

According to Gas Buddy, Happy Dan’s, Kwik Trip and Speedway are just three stations in the Mankato and North Mankato area offering a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less.

In June and July, gas prices were inching toward the $5 mark.

Diesel is around $4.82 per gallon in Mankato, and it was nearing $6 per gallon earlier this summer.

The question is, where are gas prices heading in the future?

”Things have come down, but have they come down enough? A miracle hasn’t really happened or anything,” Freyberg Petroleum Vice President Tyler Freyberg said. “There are multiple factors to why it is going down. Number one, the major factor is demand is down. The use of gas and fuel has been down since the prices have went up.”

Freyberg says prices might go up due to supply disruption.

”In the last couple of days, down in Cuba, there is a massive oil refinery on fire,” Freyberg said. “Even though we don’t get directly affected by it, it affects the world market, which takes away the supply from the whole entire world.”

Freyberg says it’s too early to tell where gas prices are headed.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

