Gaylord tops St. Peter in Region 6C Town Ball Tournament

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Region 6C Town Ball Tournament is coming down to the wire as the field of eight narrows down.

Tuesday night in Waterville, history repeated itself with a state qualifying match-up between River Valley foes Gaylord and St. Peter.

This is the fourth state qualifying game between the two clubs in the past seven years. Gaylord has the edge, winning in 2016 and 2020.

To the action! Bottom of the first... Saints’ Jesse Anderson toeing the rubber... deals two K’s right out of the gate in this scoreless ball game...

Gaylord would go on to win 8-2 and clinch a state tournament berth.

The Islanders will face Jordan in the championship on Saturday.

