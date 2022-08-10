Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan to visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion

FILE - Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will visit Owatonna to host a roundtable...
FILE - Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will visit Owatonna to host a roundtable discussion with the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and Southern Minnesota business leaders to discuss job training and economic expansion.(Office of the Governor of Minnesota)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, the city of Owatonna will be getting a visit from Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

The two will host a roundtable discussion with the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and Southern Minnesota business leaders to discuss job training and economic expansion.

The discussion will take place at Owatonna Public Utilities on 208 S. Walnut Ave. at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Mankato residents have narrowed the field of candidates for mayor from 3 to 2 for the November...
PRIMARY ELECTION: Mankato residents narrow field in mayoral race
Republican candidate Brad Finstad for Minnesota Congressional District 1 Special Election; DFL...
SPECIAL ELECTION: Ettinger concedes to Finstad for Congressional District One
Relatively pleasant temperatures will stick around the area but humidity will ramp up heading...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-10-22 - clipped version
Authorities in Owatonna are informing community members that a convicted level 3 sex offender...
Level 3 sex offender moves into Owatonna neighborhood