Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan to visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, the city of Owatonna will be getting a visit from Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

The two will host a roundtable discussion with the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and Southern Minnesota business leaders to discuss job training and economic expansion.

The discussion will take place at Owatonna Public Utilities on 208 S. Walnut Ave. at 1 p.m.

