Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 50th Mankato project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 50th housing project in Mankato Wednesday.

The program aims to help provide affordable housing by leading construction projects and home mortgages.

Wednesday’s groundbreaking featured the Ruiz family, who will be the residents of the new house.

The groundbreaking ceremony introduced the family to Habitat for Humanity workers and was followed by a blessing of the grounds by St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.

”What we really are looking to do is to bridge that gap with affordable housing. That has become such an issue, and so Habitat works with those families that kind of fall into that gap of not quite being able to afford a conventional mortgage,” said Sondra Herman of Habitat for Humanity.

This is one of four housing projects currently underway by Habitat for Humanity in south central Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.