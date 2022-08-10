Humidity returns today ahead of minor rain chances

Temperatures will remain ranging from the mid-70s to the mid-80s through the remainder of this week and into next week, but dew points will hover from the mid-60s to the low-70s, making it rather humid/sticky feeling outside as minor rain chances come and go starting Thursday.

Today will be another sunny day with temperatures rising into the mid-80s and dew points around the 70-degree mark by this afternoon. With dew points around the low-70s and temperatures in the mid-80s, it’s going to feel rather sticky outside, like a Florida afternoon. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy overnight tonight as minor isolated rain chances are possible mainly after 3 am. The isolated rain chances may bring a few rumbles of thunder, and light rainfall totals and may continue into tomorrow morning.

Thursday will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine possible. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as they will hover in the upper-70s across the area. More isolated rain chances with a few rumbles of thunder are still possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with isolated rain chances continuing overnight as temperatures drop into the low-60s by Friday morning.

Friday we are looking at cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain mild in the mid-70s through the afternoon hours with a breeze mixed in up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. The heaviest of the showers and thunderstorms will mainly be during the afternoon and evening hours. Showers should start clearing out late Friday night, leaving behind cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the upper-80s by Saturday morning.

Saturday and Sunday of this weekend will remain partly cloudy with isolated rain chances possible due to the minor amount of humidity expected in the area. Dew points will continue to hover in the 60s and low-70s through the weekend, which means we are looking at it feeling humid/sticky outside through the weekend. Temperatures though will be rather comfortable as they will range in the low to mid-80s.

Next week will continue to be partly cloudy with isolated rain chances on and off possible. Dew points will start to drop again by Tuesday of next week, becoming more comfortable and less sticky feeling outside. Temperatures in general for next week will remain comfortable as they will range from the mid-70 into the low-80s.

