Iowa Cubs sold to California investment firm

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Cubs are one of ten minor league baseball teams sold as part of a deal between Endeavor Group Holdings (their previous owner) and Silver Lake (the new owner).

Silver Lake is an investment firm out of the bay area in California. They are acquiring Diamond Baseball Holdings, the organization that owns and operates the Iowa Cubs, from Endeavor as part of the deal.

This is the second time in an eight-month period that the Iowa Cubs have been sold.

