Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security John Bolton, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
Shahram Poursafi, identified by U.S. officials as a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is currently wanted by the FBI on charges related to the murder-for-hire plot.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.