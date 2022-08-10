Lange, Chadderdon advance in Nicollet County Sheriff race

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Voters in Nicollet County have narrowed the field of candidates for sheriff from 3 to 2 for November’s election.

Incumbent Sheriff Dave Lange and county investigator Marc Chadderdon advance to the general election in November.

Dave Lange has been Nicollet County Sheriff for the last 20 years. Lange grew up in Nicollet County prior to starting his work in law enforcement in 1985 as a jailer and dispatcher. He then went on to be a police officer in North Mankato for 11 years and a member of the tactical response team before being elected sheriff.

Marc Chadderdon has been a public servant for 33 years and has nearly 30 years in law enforcement, including 16 years as a criminal investigator. His efforts in law enforcement are focused toward combating human trafficking. Chadderdon is calling for change in the sheriff’s office and is looking to shift how the resources and budget for the department are used. He is looking to put more toward fighting drugs, prostitution and sex trafficking.

Lange and Chadderdon defeated Chad Honetschlager, who is a member of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

