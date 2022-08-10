Level 3 sex offender moves into Owatonna neighborhood

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Owatonna are informing community members that a convicted level 3 sex offender has moved into the community.

The Owatonna Police Department says that 41-year-old Richard Dean Paquin II has moved to the 500 block of 23rd St. NE.

Paquin was charged with engaging in sexual conduct with a known male child on multiple occasions over an extended period of time. Conduct reportedly included showing the victim pornographic material. Contact with the victim included sexual touching and penetration. Paquin had also provided the victim with intoxicants.

Paquin has served his sentence and reported his change of address on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.