Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Level 3 sex offender moves into Owatonna neighborhood

FILE - This photo from June 29, 2021, shows Richard Dean Paquin II, who has recently moved to...
FILE - This photo from June 29, 2021, shows Richard Dean Paquin II, who has recently moved to the 500 block of 23rd St. NE in Owatonna, Minn.(KEYC via Owatonna Police Department)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Owatonna are informing community members that a convicted level 3 sex offender has moved into the community.

The Owatonna Police Department says that 41-year-old Richard Dean Paquin II has moved to the 500 block of 23rd St. NE.

Paquin was charged with engaging in sexual conduct with a known male child on multiple occasions over an extended period of time. Conduct reportedly included showing the victim pornographic material. Contact with the victim included sexual touching and penetration. Paquin had also provided the victim with intoxicants.

Paquin has served his sentence and reported his change of address on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (left) and Republican-challenger Dr. Scott Jensen (right) participated...
Walz, Jensen win primaries to set up Minnesota governor race
Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall
Gas prices continue to fall across southern Minnesota
Gas prices continue to fall across southern Minnesota
Gas prices continue to fall across southern Minnesota