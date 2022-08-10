Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa.

Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.

This proposed 1,300 mile pipeline would come from Navigator’s Heartland Greenway. It would span 810 miles in Iowa, across 33 counties. It would also hit parts of Minnesota, South Dakota, and Nebraska on its way to a permanent storage site in Illinois.

In eastern Iowa, it would go through Delaware, Buchanan, Fayette, Bremer, Butler, and Hardin Counties.

The company is planning numerous informational meetings in communities across the state to show maps of where the pipeline would be located.

Navigator says it will provide pre-printed maps to any landowner in attendance who requests one.

See the meeting dates below:

