Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa

Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move through eastern Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa.

Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.

This proposed 1,300 mile pipeline would come from Navigator’s Heartland Greenway. It would span 810 miles in Iowa, across 33 counties. It would also hit parts of Minnesota, South Dakota, and Nebraska on its way to a permanent storage site in Illinois.

In eastern Iowa, it would go through Delaware, Buchanan, Fayette, Bremer, Butler, and Hardin Counties.

This proposed 1,300 mile pipeline would come from Navigator's Heartland Greenway. It would span...
This proposed 1,300 mile pipeline would come from Navigator's Heartland Greenway. It would span 810 miles in Iowa, across 33 counties. It would also hit parts of Minnesota, South Dakota, and Nebraska on its way to a permanent storage site in Illinois.(Navigator Heartland Greenway)

The company is planning numerous informational meetings in communities across the state to show maps of where the pipeline would be located.

Navigator says it will provide pre-printed maps to any landowner in attendance who requests one.

See the meeting dates below:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal

Latest News

The Our Lady of Good Counsel building on the Loyola Catholic Scholl campus in Mankato, Minn.
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10
News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10
Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
3 killed, 39 homes damaged from house explosion in Indiana
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law